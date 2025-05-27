5 people shot at Brass Mill Center in Connecticut; police searching for suspect

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after five people were shot inside a shopping center in Waterbury, Connecticut on Tuesday, in what officials believe was a targeted attack.

Waterbury Police say the shooting unfolded at Brass Mill Center just before 4:40 p.m., prompting a massive police response and mall lockdown.

When officers arrived, they found five victims with gunshot wounds.

According to Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo, all five victims were transported to local hospitals and are receiving treatment. None of the injuries were fatal, though some are considered serious.

"All victims were transported to local hospitals and are currently receiving medical treatment," Spagnolo said during a press briefing. "There are no fatalities at this time."

Authorities say the shooting was not random.

"We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated," Spagnolo said. "We do know that there was one gunman at this time... armed with a semi-automatic pistol."

Law enforcement recovered evidence from the scene, including items connected to the firearm, which are now being analyzed by forensics teams. However, the suspect remains at large. Officials believe the shooter is a man in his early 20s.

The chief said that while the investigation is ongoing and complex, they currently do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

"If anyone sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, we encourage them to contact their local police department or the Waterbury Police Department," Spagnolo said.

There were no officers posted inside the mall at the time of the incident.

