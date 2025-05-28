Suspect charged in Waterbury mall shooting that wounded 5 people

Waterbury Police believe the shooting was not a random act

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of 5 people at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Tajuan Washington, 19, of Waterbury, is charged with five counts of first-degree assault and a number of weapons violations, authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Washington is being held on a $2 million bond.

Brass Mill Center Mall, located at 495 Union St., remains closed following the shooting just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, which promped a massive police response and mall lockdown.

According to Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo, all five victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They range in age from 18 to mid-20s.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Paul Pernerewski said three of the patients have been released from the hospital. The remaining two are in stable condition.

The most serious wounded is a woman who suffered a gunshot to the spine.

Authorities said Tuesday night that the shooting was not random, and appeared to have stemmed from a dispute that escalated into gunfire.

"We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated," Spagnolo said. "We do know that there was one gunman at this time... armed with a semi-automatic pistol."

Detectives later identified a person of interest, who is now in police custody.

Law enforcement recovered evidence from the scene, including items connected to the firearm, which are now being analyzed by forensics teams. Officials believed the shooter was a man in his early 20s.

The chief said that while the investigation is ongoing and complex, they currently do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

"If anyone sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, we encourage them to contact their local police department or the Waterbury Police Department," Spagnolo said.

There were no officers posted inside the mall at the time of the incident.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement following the shooting, saying in part, "This afternoon there was a tragic mass shooting at the Bass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, a place where everyone should feel safe. We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly."

He says the Connecticut State Police will be assisting Waterbury Police with the investigation.

