Mother searching for lost necklace holding son's ashes on Connecticut beach

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut mother is desperately searching for a necklace holding her son's ashes that she lost while going for a walk on Calf Pasture Beach in Connecticut.

Leslie Soyland, of Norwalk, Connecticut said she took off her sweatshirt while on her daily walk on November 6th when she realized she misplaced the necklace.

"I do a three-mile walk every day, and I was walking, and it was one of those days where it started out cold and got warmer, and I had a sweatshirt on, so I got warm, and I pulled the sweatshirt over my head, and I think that that's where I lost it. It was on a 30-inch chain," Soyland told Eyewitness News.

Soyland said she's worn the necklace every day for 10 years.

"I got it on the day of his wake. My mother-in-law and sister-in-law gave it to me, and they put the ashes in it, and I've worn it ever since," Soyland said."

Her son, Johnny, passed away 10 years ago and leaves behind a son.

"When he passed, his son was seven, and he was the best dad. He would come home and just light up when he saw his son," Soyland said.

She took to her Facebook to ask residents to keep and eye out for the necklace.

Dozens of people have reached out with some offering to use metal detectors to locate the missing necklace.

"I can't believe the response. It's been so nice. And I have people calling me, offering to look with metal detectors and just, it's, it's been amazing. It really has it, you know, with so much bad out there, it's nice," Soyland said.

Soyland said the sentimental necklace is everything to her.

"I went back and searched. I probably did another six miles that day, just walking back and forth and trying to find it. But the response has been so overwhelming. It's it's been heartwarming and and sad too, because it, it kind of brings it all back, you know, so but I've worn it every day for 10 years, and I feel very lost without it. And it's not that it was worth a lot monetarily, but worth everything to me," Soyland said.

If found, Leslie can be contacted at 203-219-2994.

"I just feel like I lost part of- sounds funny, but part of me, you know? And I'm sure there are a lot of people out there that don't understand it, and probably think it's strange, but it's what I had all the time, and it just made me feel close to him, because we were very close," Soyland said

