Connie Carberg, first female scout in NFL history marks 60th training camp with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Connie Carberg has been to more Jets training camps than any player, and this year marks her 60th training camp with the team.

Carberg has always had a passion for football. Her father, Dr. Cal Nichols was the team internist for the Jets, and while she was a student at Ohio State, she met legendary coach Woody Hayes who offered advice and encouragement.

"Woody Hayes says 'stay on the road you're on...don't ever give up that passion," she said.

That passion eventually led her to an administrative role with the Jets, where she was a receptionist and secretary.

"I didn't know that scouting was going to happen," Carberg says.

She says she was told she was going to make the 17th pick.

And that was only the beginning. Carberg looks back to 1979 when drafting players who were part of the Sack Exchange. She called several college players - one of them, Mark Gastineau.

The rest was history. While Carberg made history as the first female scout in the NFL, she says it feels gratifying to see the growing number of women in the league.