Controversy swirls over Patti LuPone's comments in magazine interview

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the Broadway drama.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the Broadway drama.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the Broadway drama.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the Broadway drama.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Usually, the drama on Broadway is saved for the stage.

But beef between big names is spilling out into the wings.

Patti LuPone and Kecia Lewis have been going back and forth for months and are now being pulled back into the spotlight because of a recent interview.

"Power and Privilege on Broadway" is the name of the article penned by Drew Shade, the founder of Broadway Black.

He's one of a few speaking out about the offstage drama between LuPone, Lewis and Audra McDonald.

"You have to remember we are in an industry that was not built for Black people, that has not been kind to us always and as we can see has still not been kind to us," Shade said.

LuPone's recent comments to The New Yorker in an article have ignited a firestorm.

Things initially hit a sour note last year.

LuPone and Lewis were performing in neighboring theaters.

LuPone was in a play and Lewis was in the musical "Hell's Kitchen."

LuPone complained to the theater operator that the music from next door was too loud.

Adjustments were made and Lewis fired back in an open letter to LuPone.

"These actions, in my opinion, are bullying, they are offensive, they are racially microaggressive, they are rude, rooted in privilege," Lewis said in part.

Drew feels Lewis didn't call LuPone out, but rather respectfully in.

"If we don't have public accountability for public disrespect what will happen to this as a community?" Shade said.

McDonald showed her support for Lewis by posting emojis in the comments of the post.

All was relatively quiet until Monday's article.

When asked about McDonald backing Lewis, Lupone snipped "You should know better," going on to declare "she's not a friend."

Drew found the response odd.

"Even during the pandemic in 2020 there was a racial reckoning where we all supported each other, so for her to be in support of that, it was weird for her to be upset about that," Shade said.

In the post, Lewis refers to LuPone as a fellow theater veteran, both who are award-winning.

LuPone was not having it, telling The New Yorker, "Don't call yourself a vet, (expletive)."

Many predict this is not the end of this.

The Tonys are June 8, hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

"Cynthia Erivo can say what she wants to say without repercussions, because she is a caliber of talent that has earned that right in this industry. She has been white approved," Shade said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.