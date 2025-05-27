Couple that got engaged at Madison Square Garden in 1998 hopes the Knicks will beat the Pacers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the New York Knicks one win away from evening up their series against the Indiana Pacers, one couple, who got engaged in front of a packed Madison Square Garden 27 years ago, will be watching very closely to the game Tuesday night.

Knicks nation winning has been a long time coming for Francine Miraglia and her husband Michael.

Madison Square Garden means the world to the special education paraprofessional and gas company supervisor from Old Bridge, New Jersey.

"I just knew she was the one," Michael Miraglia said.

He proposed to Francine inside the Garden arena, on the jumbotron, 27 years ago, on March 20, 1998.

"I was very nervous - my heart was beating through my chest, because I had my arm around her and she said she felt my heart beating really fast," Michael Miraglia said.

"Sweating, he was sweating," Francine Miraglia said.

The Knicks lost, but the couple won. Francine and Michael wed one year later, on Staten Island in 1999, which was the last time the Knicks made it to the NBA finals.

Since then, they had three boys, who they raised to bleed orange and blue.

"We've taken them as much as we can, as much as we've been able to," Francine Miraglia said.

Like their parents years ago, the boys appeared on the jumbotron this past Sunday during a watch party for Game 3.

The couple hopes their team can beat the Pacers, which beat the Knicks when they last appeared in the Eastern Conference finals 25 years ago.

"They have a lot of star-studded players, a lot of stars on the team, and they play as a team," Michael Miraglia said. They just have to play as a team, not as a single... Individual ball."

"I think they can pull it off. I think they can do it," Francine Miraglia said.

Some things never change, like Michael's love for the Dallas Cowboys, and Francine's love for the Knicks.

"We just celebrated 25 years last year, so maybe it's some sort of odd good luck for the Knicks too, I don't know," Francine Miraglia said. "It's been a ride."

Francine and Michael Miraglia will turn right back where it all started, to cheer on the Knicks against the Pacers at another watch party.

