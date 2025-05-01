Cranford movie theater evacuated after ceiling collapse; no injuries

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A movie theater in New Jersey has been evacuated after a ceiling collapsed on Wednesday night.

Cranford police and fire departments responded to the Cranford Theater at 25 North Avenue West following a report of a ceiling collapse around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say first responders found an active ceiling collapse in the movie theater, which was open and operational at the time of the collapse.

Crews immediately began a search and rescue effort and determined that all people in the theater had evacuated, according to Cranford police.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the building is uninhabitable, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

