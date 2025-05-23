Man in custody after allegedly torturing Italian man in SoHo apartment

SOHO (WABC) -- A crypto entrepreneur is in custody for allegedly torturing a man in his SoHo apartment for more than two weeks, according to police.

The 28-year-old victim told police he arrived from Italy on May 6 and went to the suspect's home on Prince Street.

He told detectives the suspect had taken his passport and tortured him for the last two weeks.

The suspect and the Italian victim knew each other and had done business together.

After a previous dispute, the victim returned to Italy.

The suspect convinced the victim to return, which is when he arrived on May 6.

The victim escaped on Friday at 10 a.m. and ran to a traffic agent for help.

Police responded to the apartment on Prince Street and found multiple Polaroid pictures of the victim being tied up and tortured, as well as multiple torture items.

Police said 37-year-old John Woeltz is being held at the 5th Precinct with charges pending.

Police said a second suspect is being sought. Police said both suspects potentially engaged in torture.

Woeltz is a crypto entrepreneur from Kentucky and has been renting the apartment for between $30,000 to $40,000 a month.

Police said a gun was also recovered in the home.

Detectives are interviewing two butlers who were at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

