Cyclist dead after falling, striking head while swerving to avoid pedestrian in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A bicyclist has died after swerving to avoid a pedestrian in Central Park on Wednesday, police said.
The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, lost control to avoid a pedestrian, fell and struck his head near 96th Street and East Drive, police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.
The incident is under investigation.
