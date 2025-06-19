24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Cyclist dead after falling, striking head while swerving to avoid pedestrian in Central Park

Thursday, June 19, 2025 3:32AM
Cyclist died after losing control to avoid pedestrian in Central Park
The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, lost control to avoid a pedestrian, fell, and struck his head.

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A bicyclist has died after swerving to avoid a pedestrian in Central Park on Wednesday, police said.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, lost control to avoid a pedestrian, fell and struck his head near 96th Street and East Drive, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.


