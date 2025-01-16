David Lynch, director of 'Blue Velvet' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 78

David Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including "Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," and co-creator of the cult drama series "Twin Peaks," has died. He was 78.

Filmmaker David Lynch is pictured during a 77th birthday celebration for Ringo Starr at Capitol Records on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a statement on his official Facebook account said. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. Theres a big hole in the world now that hes no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

The statement added, "Its a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.