Dead 3-year-old boy dropped off at Brooklyn hospital

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dead toddler was dropped off at a Brooklyn hospital.
Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, an unidentified person left a three-year-old boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive at University Hospital Downstate in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Doctors pronounced the child dead -- they say he had physical trauma to his body.
The NYPD is now trying to identify the boy and the person who brought him to the hospital.
