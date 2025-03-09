24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Dead 3-year-old boy dropped off at Brooklyn hospital

Eyewitness News
Sunday, March 9, 2025 10:29PM
Lucy Yang has the latest details from Brooklyn.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dead toddler was dropped off at a Brooklyn hospital.

Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, an unidentified person left a three-year-old boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive at University Hospital Downstate in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Doctors pronounced the child dead -- they say he had physical trauma to his body.

The NYPD is now trying to identify the boy and the person who brought him to the hospital.

