Dead body found in abandoned ambulance in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dead body was found in a non-functioning ambulance without wheels in Brooklyn.

The vehicle was on the side of Snediker Road in East New York.

There is no word on what led to the discovery of the man.

Police say he was in his 50s and had trauma to his body.

Members of the crime scene unit are investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

It is not clear how long the ambulance has been there.

