Dead geese found around parks in Allentown, NJ test positive for bird flu

ALLENTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A number of New Jersey parks will remain closed after dead Canadian geese found there have tested positive for bird flu.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection says the birds were discovered at Dr. Farmer's Park, the millpond, Pete Sensi Park and Heritage Park on February 4th.

The NJDEP has determined that all of the geese found have tested positive for bird flu.

Fishing is also not allowed at this time as a precaution.

Officials are reminding visitors not to touch dead birds or bird feces and not to feed or handle wildlife.

If you do see a dead bird call officials at Borough Hall at 609-259-3151 and let them know about the bird so it can be removed.

"It's the droppings of the geese that people can get infected by. Their pets can infected by this as well," Mayor Fritts said.

Allentown spent thousands of dollars to have the carcasses professionally removed.

"They were taken away to a specialty facility, where they either buried them or incinerate them," said Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts.

"It was horrible when I first heard about it. When I walked by the dam and saw a dozen by the dam," said Borough Council President John Elder.

