Dead man discovered in trash truck outside Long Island middle school

COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police say a man has died after the dumpster where he and another man might have been sleeping was emptied into a garbage truck.

The garbage truck emptied a dumpster located in a shopping center at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, NY.

When the truck stopped at William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park, NY, nearly five miles away, someone spotted a person inside the truck's trash receptacle.

One man was pulled from the rubbish and immediately transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the two men were likely asleep inside the dumpster and caught unaware when the garbage truck arrived for collection.

Timothy Eagen, the superintendent of Kings Park Central School District, said the incident was "completely unrelated to our building, our students, or our staff."

The middle school closed one parking lot while emergency personnel responded, but school operations were unaffected.

The police investigation is ongoing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.