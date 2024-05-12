  • Watch Now
Deadly Long Island crash leaves two power poles tipping

WABC logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024 1:09AM
Police have determined the driver of an Infiniti sideswiped a Hyundai along Route 231 in Babylon causing both vehicles to crash.

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly accident in Suffolk County that left two power poles tipping.

Police have determined the driver of an Infiniti sideswiped a Hyundai along Route 231 in Babylon causing both vehicles to crash.

A female passenger in the Infiniti was killed. Another passenger has serious injuries.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near John Street on Saturday before 2:30 a.m. Authorities closed the road for much of the day, but later reopened it Saturday afternoon.

Both vehicles were impounded.

No charges have been filed.

