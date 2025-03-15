NYC issues storm advisories, prep ahead of Sunday's severe weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major storm system moving across the United States is gearing up to pummel the New York Tri-state area.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead across several states.

Weather forecasts for the region are predicting severe weather with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

A flood watch will go into effect on Sunday morning.

Ahead of the storm, city officials are advising businesses and homeowners to secure sites and property to avoid loss and damage.

The NYC Buildings Department is set to conduct random spot checks of construction sites to ensure that businesses are in accordance with the advisory.

For construction sites, officials suggest tying down and securing loose materials at construction sites, covering electrical equipment from exposure to weather and suspending crane operations when wind speeds surpass 30 miles per hour.

For homeowners, similar measures are being advised. Loose items should be brough inside the home, antennas and satellites should be temporarily removed, and gutters and drains should be cleared to allow for proper drainage.

New Yorkers are urged to call 311 to report any non-complaint buildings or sites they may come across.

----------

