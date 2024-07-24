Blake Lively shares hilarious reaction to meeting *NSYNC at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' after-party

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the film, out July 26.

Blake Lively is living the millennial dream.

The "Gossip Girl" alum couldn't help but gush about meeting *NSYNC at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" after-party earlier this week, sharing her excitement in the comments of an Instagram post from *NSYNC member Lance Bass.

"Still waiting for our call to join the X-Force. Your move, @marvelstudios. (Not pictured @justintimberlake but here in spirit!)," Bass captioned the post, which included a photo of him, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone alongside Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the David H. Koch Theater on Monday, July 22, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lively took to the comments to recount the monumental moment.

"Can confirm (if my face doesn't) this was the single happiest most complete moment of my life," she wrote. "I'll shave my hair off and perm it bleach blonde. It's fine. I can scrub in. I'm ready. This just feels right."

Bass clearly loved the idea, responding, "@blakelively I have all the bleach you need! You're in!"

Blake Lively attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the David H. Koch Theater on Monday, July 22, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lively's fangirling comes after she took credit in a separate Instagram post for securing numerous millennial references into the "Deadpool" movies that her fellow "y2k girlies" would approve of, one of which included *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" making the cut on the "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens July 26 in movie theaters across the U.S.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.