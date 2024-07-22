'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk their epic bromance

"Deadpool & Wolverine" stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about their epic bromance.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is poised to be one of the most talked-about movies this summer.

Featuring the epic team-up of Ryan Reynolds' "merc with a mouth" Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine, the film features both characters' first official introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that kicked off 16 years ago.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" Monday, Reynolds and Jackman were the embodiment of the friendship at the heart of the film.

Jackman, who had previously hung up his claws as Wolverine with 2017's "Logan," opened up about the decision for him to return as the beloved comic book character once again.

"I believed it. The best lies are when you believe them yourself," I actually just thought I'd done everything I could, I couldn't think of anything else," Jackman explained, saying that all changed after he saw the first "Deadpool" movie.

He said he became so excited at the prospect of the two characters teaming up on the big screen that he eventually called Reynolds on Aug. 14, 2022, with the idea.

Reynolds called it "the call that quite literally changed my life."

The actors also discussed the experience of making "Deadpool & Wolverine" as friends.

"We are genuinely great friends. I had to pinch myself every single day," Jackman gushed. "We took a photo ... on the first day of Shawn, me and Ryan. We were hugging and our foreheads were touching and it was like let's not forget this moment and we had this opportunity. The movie itself has come out even better than I could have imagined."

"We recognized this was lightning in a bottle, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Reynolds added.

Below, read everything you need to know about "Deadpool & Wolverine."

When does "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit the big screen?

"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters July 26.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

What is "Deadpool & Wolverine" about?

In pure Deadpool fashion, the official synopsis for "Deadpool & Wolverine" calls the film Marvel Studios' "most significant mistake to date" and pokes fun at how "synopses are so f------ stupid."

The official description reads: "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him."

"When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to..." it continues, before trailing off.

Long story short? Deadpool and Wolverine are teaming up to save the world -- and perhaps the multiverse, as previews have teased.

Who stars in "Deadpool & Wolverine"?

In addition to Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Jackman returning as Wolverine, "Deadpool & Wolverine" features a star-studded cast.

The film features Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni reprising their respective roles as Vanessa, Wade's love interest; Peter, a member of Deadpool's X-Force team; Blind Al, Deadpool's quippy roommate; and Dopinder, Deadpool's loyal taxi driver.

Newcomers to the cast are Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Dogpool, a canine variant of Deadpool, will also make its debut.

Director Shawn Levy promises "huge surprises" for fans

During an appearance Thursday on "Good Morning America," director Shawn Levy said the film is about a "surprising friendship."

"I think you can expect the funny ... definitely the action and the spectacle, but I think what maybe people are expecting a little less is the warmth of this movie," he said. "Because it really was a movie made by friends about friendship ... you have these two characters who really don't match up in an easy way, but, eventually, through a lot of conflict, find something of a surprising friendship."

Levy also said the film was "built for audience joy" and teased that fans can expect "huge surprises."

"I'm just thrilled that our movie's coming out soon, and there's huge surprises that somehow the internet has not anticipated and the world is not yet aware of," he said cryptically. "And so, I think that's gonna be a nice thing, all of the unexpected things."

The director also joked that having four daughters is "like living with a focus group," saying, "They're always my first audience and, fortunately, they really like this movie."

What trailers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" have been released?

Speaking of trailers, here's a breakdown of what fans have been shown -- so far -- about the film.

A teaser trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" debuted during Super Bowl LVIII, showing Wade Wilson celebrating his birthday when the Time Variance Authority -- featured heavily in the Disney+ series "Loki" -- shows up at his doorstep. He's taken to the TVA headquarters where he's told he's "special" and is being given the chance "to be a hero among heroes."

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," Wade replies -- later calling himself "Marvel Jesus" -- as we then see him back in his Deadpool gear.

We only get a hint of Wolverine -- as his shadow silhouette reveals his adamantium claws -- in the final moments of the clip.

Watch the "Deadpool & Wolverine" teaser trailer here

The first official trailer dropped in April, giving fans an extended look at the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine as the two characters team up.

In this timeline, MacFadyen's Paradox says Logan "let the entire world down," and Deadpool attempts to give Wolverine a pep talk -- while Madonna's "Like a Prayer" plays -- reminding him of his days on the X-Men team.

It must work, because later we see the two face off against Corrin's Cassandra Nova, a powerful mutant and the twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier -- aka Professor X.

"Boys are so silly," Corrin's baddie says.

Watch the first official trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" here.

The final trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" switched things up by taking a more serious tone, diving into the more emotional moments between the two titular characters.

At one point, Wade holds up a photo to show Logan exactly who he's fighting for, saying, "It's only nine people, but my entire world is right here in this picture. And I have no idea how to save it alone, but you! You know how to save 'em!"

Later, we see Logan speaking to someone standing in the shadows. "Whoever you think I am ... you got the wrong guy," he says.

As the person turns around, it's revealed to be Dafne Keen's X-23 from "Logan" all grown up -- confirming one cameo for fans. "You were always the wrong guy ... till you weren't," she tells him.

Watch the final official trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" here.

What films came before "Deadpool & Wolverine"?

While "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the first time Wade Wilson/Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it isn't the first "Deadpool" film.

Two previous installments, 2016's "Deadpool" and 2018's "Deadpool 2," have delighted fans on the big screen.

You can watch both now on Disney+ as you prepare for "Deadpool & Wolverine" to hit theaters.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens July 26 in movie theaters across the U.S.

