December's full cold moon: What to know

As we approach the end of 2024, the full Cold Moon will shine in the middle of December, bringing a lively social energy just in time for the holiday season.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this engaging full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Cold Moon and what to know about this particular celestial event.

When is the Cold Moon in 2024?

The Cold Moon will arrive on Dec. 15, according to Thomas.

The Cold Moon arrives in December, ushering in nostalgic energy amid the holiday season. ABC News Photo Illustration

Why is it called the Cold Moon?

The Cold Moon gets its name because December is the month when the weather typically turns cold, according to NASA.

The Old Farmer's Almanac states that some Native Americans also called the Cold Moon the Long Night Moon.

The second name likely originates from the fact that the full moon in December occurs near the winter solstice, which has the longest night of the year, according to NASA.

"The full moon takes a high trajectory across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun, so the moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year," NASA states.

What zodiac sign is the Cold Moon in December?

The zodiac sign of each full moon is determined by its position in the night sky relative to the astrological signs.

This year, the Cold Moon occurs as a full moon in Gemini, an air sign associated with communication, technology, and short-distance travel, according to Thomas.

It encourages mental connections, particularly with those in our immediate circles -- friends, neighbors, acquaintances, and siblings.

"We will be motivated to express our minds and may be in the process of launching a significant writing, speaking, advertising, digital or social media project," Thomas added. "The pace of life will also quicken rapidly."

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Cold Moon

Many ancient cultures, from Chinese traditions to Hebrew holidays, celebrate celestial cycles and revere the power of the moon.

For instance, Thomas noted that Gemini, an air sign, makes this an ideal time to integrate communication -- whether written or spoken -- into your rituals.

"This is a great moment to communicate our desires to the world -- as well as to others," he explained. "Writing down explicit statements, manifestation goals, and plans can be particularly useful. Also, as an Air sign, using smoke, sage, or incense can be excellent tools during meditation or ritual."

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

I learn about the world.

I am confident in my perspective and voice.

I will be curious about everything and choose to grow.

I am limitless, like the sky.

Astrology horoscope for the Cold Moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Speak up and speak out, Aries! "You have an important message that you'd like to broadcast to the world. This full moon could help you to launch an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media endeavor to great success. People will be listening!" Thomas said.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wealth is top of mind, Taurus. "Prosperity could soon be on its way," Thomas explained. "The full moon should bring to [ a ] culmination an important financial matter for you - perhaps in the form of a raise, new job offer or large check."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Claim your spotlight, Gemini. According to Thomas, "the most important full moon of the year has arrived for you, as you reach an important turning point. Something of vital personal significance will reach [ its ] culmination at this time, perhaps giving you closure that will improve your life going forward."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relax and recharge, Cancer. "This full moon will encourage you to reset your emotional, mental and physical batteries-you've earned it! Lie low and give yourself some much-needed TLC. If you are in need of finding a specialist, therapist or healer, this lunation could also aid you in doing so." Thomas added.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Get out and mingle, Leo. "You're always popular, but with this full moon highlighting your friendships, you'll be on the top of everyone's holiday list!" Thomas explained. "You'll likely attend at least one dazzling event where you're the star of the show. Circulate amongst those who you love and make time to show how much you appreciate them."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Embrace your success, Virgo. According to Thomas, "A major professional victory could now be within reach. A promotion, new job offer, milestone or opportunity for public praise may present itself near this time. Previous hard work will surely be celebrated."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Keep an open mind for a new adventure, Libra. "You could now be ready to soar in a breathtaking new direction-or make plans to do so in 2024!" Thomas said. "This full moon will energize you to slightly shift the narrative of your life and examine what else you'd like to learn. Some Libras will make a decision or hear news regarding an academic, travelling, immigration or media endeavor."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time to explore your intimacy department, Scorpio. "The full moon will be helping you to get in touch with your most sensitive parts-emotionally and physically," Thomas explained. "If single, you could attract someone who knows how to complete you in every way. If taken, you'll be assessing if your authentic needs are being fulfilled by your partner."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Take a closer look at your partnership, Sagittarius. "This full moon will help you to grow closer with someone in business, collaboration or love," Thomas added. "Single Sagittarians may have luck finding a perfect match, so be sure to put yourself out there. Love won't find you if you're not making an effort! Those already committed could decide it's time to make long-term plans, move in, get engaged or even be wed."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Get ready to make progress, Capricorn. According to Thomas, "the full moon will make you busier than ever."

"You may now be focused upon an important project for your employer that must have final approval," he said. "You could be putting everything you have into completing the task, but be sure to do so, as it could end up making you shine brighter than ever in your boss's eyes."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Open your heart to love, Aquarius. "Get excited for a vibrant, romantic period to appear," Thomas added. "Single Aquarians must not let this energy go to waste, as you could find someone who is a soulmate or who lights your heart on fire."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Toast to the holidays and reflect on the year, Pisces. "This full moon will bring to [ a ] culmination a domestic, family or real estate matter for you," Thomas said. "Some Pisceans could be hosting a lovely gathering at their home with their kindred. Others may be contemplating a big renovation, redecoration or move now or in the coming year."