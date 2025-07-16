Lightning bolt strike narrowly misses startled delivery driver in Wayne, New Jersey: WATCH

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Video captured the reaction of a startled delivery driver who was nearly struck by a bolt of lightning outside a house in Wayne, New Jersey.

In the video, the delivery driver is seen approaching the front door of the home, when a bolt of lightning strikes the ground behind him during Monday night's storms.

The driver ducks and lets out an audible yell immediately after the lightning strike.

Video eventually shows a person inside the home take a package from the delivery driver.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt, but it's a poignant reminder to think of the safety of delivery drivers during dangerous weather.

