Demonstrators protest construction of lithium-ion storage facility in Queens over safety

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Concerned New Yorkers are protesting the construction of a lithium-ion storage facility in Queens, saying it poses a safety hazard to the neighborhood.

Community members, advocates and leaders stood at the intersection of 180th Street and Linden Boulevard in St. Albans with a clear message: "We say no."

A Brooklyn-based company called NineDot Energy is looking to build a lithium-ion battery storage facility in what used to be a gas station. It's a part of a state-wide push for green energy.

Residents say they are not opposed to the push but say it shouldn't come at the expense of their safety.

"The number-one concern is fire. Once the batteries overheat... thermal runaway, they're unstoppable, and it causes a chain reaction," a resident said. "The way they're putting these various forms up, it's right next door to homes. So, between a four to five-mile radius, the amount of acid carbon monoxide that gets released when one of these chain reactions starts, will destroy our entire community. There's no rebuilding from that."

The proposed location is also across from a funeral home, and the St. Albans VA hospital.

"We have sick people over there. My father-in-law was actually in the VA, who has respiratory issues," said one resident. "Right. Last thing we need is more respiratory issues in the community and not floating over there in the VA hospital."

Earlier this year, a similar facility in central California went up in flames and burned for days.

As of April, New York City had seen a 53% increase in structure fires caused by lithium-ion batteries compared to 2024. There have also been at least three battery plan fires in the state over the two years.

However, NineDot says its projects will benefit New Yorkers, and will be done safely.

"We have been meeting with elected officials and community leaders from St. Albans and will continue to do so, to ensure they understand that our battery energy storage facilities closely follow the strict safety standards set by FDNY and NYC Department of Buildings, considered the best in the nation," the company said in a statement.

Safety advocates also say the energy storage batteries have stricter regulations than those bought by consumers, and containers are designed to prevent the fire from spreading.

