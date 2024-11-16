New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation allowing greater access to fluoride treatments for kids

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed key legislation expanding access to fluoride treatments for pediatric dental patients.

Under the legislation, a greater number of registered dental assistants and licensed nurses will be allowed to apply topical fluoride varnish to a patient's teeth.

Officials say fluoride treatments work to prevent tooth decay and are an important part of pediatric dental health.

"Fluoride is scientifically proven to prevent cavities and protect our kids' teeth," Hochul said. "As a mom, I know how difficult it can be to get an appointment at the dentist's office and how critical it is for our kids to maintain good oral hygiene. That's why I'm signing this legislation to expand access to fluoride treatments, keeping our kids healthy and strong."

The new legislation comes after President-elect Donald Trump picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department oversees major health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, among others.

The former presidential candidate is an anti-vaccine activist who founded the Children's Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation.

More specifically, Kennedy is pushing to end the practice of adding small amounts of fluoride to Americans' drinking water. Kennedy claims fluoride, which has been recommended for U.S. drinking water since 1962, is linked to low IQ and bone density issues.

The studies that Kennedy references, however, are preliminary and only looked at high levels of fluoride exposure, and not the low levels currently recommended.

