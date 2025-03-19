DOB inspectors check amusement park rides ahead of new season on Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Along with the warmer weather comes amusement park season! Before it kicks off, the New York City Department of Buildings is performing ride inspections.

The DOB will inspect Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park's rides and elevators on Wednesday. The amusement park is 100 years old!

Every year ahead of the summer season inspectors from DOB's Elevator Unit head to Coney Island to inspect the amusement park rides to make sure that they are safe for operation.

The park opens on weekends starting April 13.

Dan Krauth has the investigation.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.