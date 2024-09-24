Department of Investigation begins probe into NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The city's Department of Investigation has started looking into New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

The focus of the probe is Miranda's enforcement of unlicensed smoke shops, how cash is seized during the investigations and his role in the National Latino Officers Association.

Miranda is chair of the National Latino Officers Association and city investigators are looking for any connection between donations to the organization and enforcement by the agency.

Investigators are also looking into how cash from the businesses is seized and invoiced during operations, following complaints from the smoke shops and their lawyers.

Complaints about the vouchering process were filed with DOI, prompting the inquiry.

The mayor's office put out a statement highlighting the success of illegal marijuana enforcement:

"The New York City Sheriff Department works day in and day out to protect New Yorkers, particularly young people, from the health and safety threats being posed by illegal cannabis shops, and through 'Operation Padlock to Protect,' we have already shut down more than 1,100 illegal shops and seized an estimated $66 million in illegal products. We continue to act in accordance with the law to protect public safety."

