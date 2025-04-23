20th annual Design on a Dime fundraiser offers shoppers fashionable items for a good cause

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- For shoppers, what's better than buying a beautiful item while helping others at the same time?

For the 20th year, the Design on a Dime fundraising event is taking place in New York City to benefit Housing Works, an organization dedicated to providing housing and health care to New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS.

It's "all hands on" deck inside the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea, where 50 talented designers from across the country are hard at work.

"Everyone who walks by here is like whoa," said designer Isabel Ladd.

Design on a Dime really gives participants a chance to flex their creative muscles. Designers start with a blank canvas -- in this case, a 10 by 12 vignette -- and fill it with donated items from suppliers and vendors.

Then, starting Thursday evening, the sale begins! Each item is marked up to 80% off retail price.

Now in its 20th year, the money raised during the three-day sale helps support programs at Housing Works.

"There's a need for housing for low-income people, people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses and Housing Works is here to fill that void," said Housing Works COO Andrew Greene.

This is year is Ladd's first time taking part. Her space is a mix of vibrant colors and textures that simply make you smile. She calls it "dopamine decor."

"Ok, I'm a maximalist, I look at a small space and think how can I maximize this, I have so many rooms in one," she said.

Designer Everick Brown is a veteran to Design On A Dime.

"The feel is something country, French country, Italian country," Brown said.

In other words, something very luxurious.

The designers told Eyewitness News that this is also the perfect place for them to pick treasures for their clients.

"You find the most variety of merchandise, objects and accents. In addition, you get the best prices," Brown said.

New this year is pillow talk: a collection of luxurious, one-of-a-kind pillows.

You can go online now for the live auction.

