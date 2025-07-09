Director James Gunn, actor David Corenswet talk new 'Superman' film for DC Comics fans

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a time when we could all use some heroes, 'Superman' is flying into theaters this week.

When you think of entertainment history's most iconic characters, Superman is certainly on top of that list.

The idea of legacy is front and center in 'Superman,' especially for David Corenswet, who is the latest actor to take on the legendary "man of steel" role. Co-star Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane while actor Nicholas Holt is Lex Luthor.

It's an all-star cast that hopes to launch an all new cinematic universe for DC Comics, led by writer and director James Gunn.

But beyond the cape and iconic 'S' symbol, there is yet another legacy -- that of Christopher Reeve.

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo sits down with the film's director and cast to discuss what fans can expect.

