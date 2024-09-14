DirecTV announced it had reached a deal with Walt Disney Co. that will restore ESPN and ABC-owned stations to its service

ESPN and other channels return to DirecTV with a new Disney deal

DirecTV announced Saturday it had reached a deal with Walt Disney Co. that will restore ESPN and ABC-owned stations to its service.

Disney announced on Saturday that DirecTV and The Walt Disney Company reached an agreement to restore channels to its lineup.

In a press release, Disney said all channels have been immediately restored to DirecTV satellite, streaming and U-Verse customers as both companies work to finalize a new, multiyear contract.

DirecTV customers once again have access to ABC Owned Television stations, ESPN, Disney, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

In a joint statement, Disney and DirecTV wrote:

"Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options. DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney's content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV's customers. We'd like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney's entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend."