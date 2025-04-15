Make-A-Wish sending 6-year-old girl battling Leukemia to Walt Disney World

CHESTER, New York (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl from Chester, New York, who is battling Leukemia, is celebrating a dream come true with a trip to Disney World!

Make-A-Wish granted Lily a trip to Walt Disney World.

She will attend the 'Once Upon A Wish Party' at Walt Disney World.

The royal ball is just for Make-A-Wish families, where wish kids will step into their own storybook and become just like the Disney characters who inspired them during their medical journeys.

There will be a red-carpet arrival, royal wardrobe fittings, and a pajama party complete with characters and fireworks.

The main event will include a makeover session and the royal ball, where the kids will officially be crowned Disney royalty.

Disney is the world's largest granter for Make-A-Wish.

On average, a Disney wish is granted every hour of every day.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

