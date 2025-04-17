Disney meets design in new Wall Street pop-up shop straight from Paris

Disney-inspired clothing from a collection by French fashion label Coperni is available for purchase in a pop-up shop on Wall Street.

Disney-inspired clothing from a collection by French fashion label Coperni is available for purchase in a pop-up shop on Wall Street.

Disney-inspired clothing from a collection by French fashion label Coperni is available for purchase in a pop-up shop on Wall Street.

Disney-inspired clothing from a collection by French fashion label Coperni is available for purchase in a pop-up shop on Wall Street.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Fairytales meet high fashion at a new pop-up in New York City, bringing a collection of modern clothes inspired by Disney stories to the states after its debut in Disneyland Paris.

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant co-founded the French fashion label Coperni in 2013, with the former serving as the label's creative director, and the latter as its CEO.

This collection reimagines Disney characters through modern styles and looks.

"I wanted to do the collection as a movie," Meyer said. "You have the first part with the kids, like, coming to the park... then we have the villain, and at the end, the princess."

Previous projects of theirs include debuting robot dogs on the runway, spraying a dress in real-time onto Bella Hadid, and staging the first fashion show inside of Disneyland Paris.

They brought most of the items from the collection's debut in Disneyland Paris with them to New York. They are now selling the garments in a new pop-up shop in the recently opened Wall Street Printemps location.

The shop sells ready-to-wear clothes, merch, and accessories -- one of which is an all-black Mickey Mouse-shaped purse.

The collection is vast, diving into the Disney archives for inspiration.

"Then we have this," Meyer said, pulling a hanger off a rack. "It's a collection of t-shirts with the name of all the princesses, and we played with all the character and attributes of the princesses."

Take the Cinderella shirt, which Meyer used as an example. It has her name and the release year of the original animated movie (1950, in this case). Then is a list of attributes she exhibits, "optimistic, conscientious, graceful, dreamer, attentive," and a fun fact about her, "Cinderella's shoe size is a 4.5. She loses her shoe three times in the film."

On the more villainous side, though, is Vaillant 's favorite: a black hoodie with Maleficent horns.

The pop-up truly has something for dreamers of all ages.