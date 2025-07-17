New trailer, new music debuts for 'TRON: Ares'

Nine Inch Nails composed the soundtrack for the film, which is in theaters October 10

Disney released a new trailer for "TRON: Ares" featuring new music from Nine Inch Nails. The single is available now and the movie is in theaters October 10.

Disney released a new trailer for "TRON: Ares" featuring new music from Nine Inch Nails. The single is available now and the movie is in theaters October 10.

Disney released a new trailer for "TRON: Ares" featuring new music from Nine Inch Nails. The single is available now and the movie is in theaters October 10.

Disney released a new trailer for "TRON: Ares" featuring new music from Nine Inch Nails. The single is available now and the movie is in theaters October 10.

"I would like you to meet Ares, the ultimate soldier."

That's a line from the newest trailer for "TRON: Ares."

The film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.

It's directed by Joachim R ∅ nning. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are producers and Russell Allen is executive producer.

In the trailer, seen in the video player above, Ares is described as "biblically strong, lightning fast and supremely intelligent."

The trailer also features "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" by Nine Inch Nails. It's the first single off the film's soundtrack and is available to stream HERE.

The full track listing fron the "TRON: Ares" original soundtrack (all by Nine Inch Nails) is below:

1. INIT

2. FORKED REALITY

3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

4. ECHOES

5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

6. IN THE IMAGE OF

7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

8. PERMANENCE

9. INFILTRATOR

10. 100% EXPENDABLE

11. STILL REMAINS

12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

14. TARGET IDENTIFIED

15. DAEMONIZE

16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

18. A QUESTION OF TRUST

19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE

20. NO GOING BACK

21. NEMESIS

22. NEW DIRECTIVE

23. OUT IN THE WORLD

24. SHADOW OVER ME

"Tron: Ares" is in theaters October 10.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.