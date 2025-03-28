Disney World offers 50% summer ticket discount for kids

Taking kids on a summer vacation to Walt Disney World just got cheaper.

The Florida theme park announced this week it is offering half-price tickets for kids ages 3 to 9, plus other family-friendly discounts and entertainment this summer.

Here is what to know about the offerings.

Half-price kids tickets valid through Sept. 20

Half-price kids tickets are now available for purchase.

The 50% discount is valid on three-day tickets or longer and on visits from May 27 through Sept. 20, 2025.

Adult pricing for Disney World tickets begins at age 10. Guests under age 3 may enter for free.

Return of the free dining plan deal

Disney-goers can get a free dining plan with the purchase a non-discounted four-night, four-day (or longer) package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels, and a ticket with a Park Hopper option.

The offer is valid for visits on select dates from June 29 through Dec. 22, 2025.

Kid zone experiences at Magic Kingdom, Epcot

From May 27 through Sept. 1, new experiences will open in Magic Kingdom and Epcot designed specifically for kids.

Kid zones at Magic Kingdom in Storybook Circus and Tomorrowland will offer new activities and opportunities to interact with Disney characters.

At Epcot, Goofy will take over CommuniCore Hall, where kids can cool down and have fun in what Disney describes as the "ultimate game party and play space."

New shows and a nighttime parade

A new nighttime parade is coming to Magic Kingdom later this summer, featuring characters from "Peter Pan," "Frozen," "Encanto" and more.

The Disney Starlight parade is the first nighttime parade at Disney World in almost a decade, according to the company.

At Hollywood Studios, two new shows for kids will debut on May 27 -- "The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure" and "Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After."

Character visits at select Disney hotels

This summer, select resorts -- Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney's Wilderness Lodge -- will feature character visits and new Disney-themed activities for families.

The Walt Disney Co., is the parent company of this ABC station.