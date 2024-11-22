Disney's latest animated adventure 'Moana 2' debuts in Hawaii

"Moana 2" is about to hit theatres. For Disney's latest animated adventure, what better place for the world premiere than Hawaii?

"Moana 2" reunites Moana and Maui on a daring mission to connect all the peoples of the Pacific Islands. At the world premiere in Hawaii, Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and the cast and crew celebrated the return of these beloved characters that have connected with fans all over the world.

"I lived this. I am from Hawaii. I'm of native Hawaiian descent, and I know how important this character is for young women and young men," said Cravalho. "I am as much of a fan of this character as anyone else."

"The character of Maui that I've been lucky enough to bring to life was inspired by my grandfather and he's buried here. Man, so it's like... it's special," said Johnson.

Along with fan favorite characters from the original, "Moana 2" features new heroes, new villains and a new little sister for Moana.

"Moana is so beloved. I'd say the one thing that they're going to be blown away by is Moana's sister, Simea," said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda plays the new character.

"She's really feisty, energetic and playful," Khaleesi said.

"Moana 2" opens only in theatres Nov. 27, just in time for Thanksgiving.

