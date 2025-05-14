LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman speaks out after Menendez brothers' resentencing

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke out the day after a judge reduced Erik and Lyle Menendez's sentences from life in prison without parole to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.

Hochman's comments on Wednesday came at a news conference for an unrelated case. He was asked about newly released statements from the brothers, in which Erik Menendez said in part: "My actions were criminal, selfish, and cowardly," and "I fired all five rounds at my parents and went to reload."

Lyle Menendez's statement said in part: "I killed my mom and dad ... I give no excuses ... I do not blame my parents ... I was a 21-year-old who thought I could fix what I could not fix."

Hochman insisted that "the 'self-defense' defense is a lie. We have shown that through an analysis of all the facts -- before, during and after the actual murders."

"They've never come clean with the central lie they told at trial," the district attorney said. "If and when they do, (and) they do it sincerely, they do it unequivocally, they will be farther along the path to justify parole."

The brothers were convicted in 1996 for murdering their father, Jose Menendez - a powerful record executive - and their mother, Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The brothers were 18 and 21 at the time. While defense attorneys argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, prosecutors said the brothers killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

While the sentence reduction is a major win for the brothers, defense attorney Mark Geragos said he had been seeking to have their charges reduced to manslaughter, which would have allowed them be immediately released. The judge did not go that far.

"I'm not saying they should be released; it's not for me to decide," Jesic said. "I do believe they've done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance."

Menendez cousin Anamaria Baralt spoke to reporters after Erik and Lyle Menendez were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

The brothers have an appearance before the parole board on June 13 as part of a risk assessment report ordered by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to aid in his clemency decision.

Former district attorney and family support resentencing

The previous L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón had opened the door to possible freedom for the brothers last fall by asking a judge to reduce their sentences. Since their conviction, the brothers have gotten an education, participated in self-help classes and started various support groups for fellow people in prison, his office said in a petition.

A former judge who said he considered himself tough on crime, Jonathan Colby, told the court that spending time with the brothers and witnessing their growth made him believe in rehabilitation.

Anerae Brown, who had been formerly incarcerated, cried as he testified about how the brothers helped him heal and eventually be released through parole.

"I have children now," he said. "Without Lyle and Erik I might still be sitting in there doing stupid things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.