Brooklyn home featured in commercials, TV shows on sale for $2.3 million

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A home in Brooklyn is now for sale for over $2 million, and while the price is steep, the prestige it's built as the backdrop for commercials and TV shows could be a money maker for potential buyers.

The beautiful house that sits at 28 Wellington Ct. in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, is where the Marks have called home since 2016.

"I wanted to have the ability to have a cup of coffee and have my children play in the backyard," said homeowner Crystal Wharton Marks.

Many others have also fallen in love with the roughly 2,900-square-foot home.

The house is literally "picture perfect," and has been featured in commercials, and been the backdrop for TV shows.

Jason and Crystal Marks say this all started shortly after they moved in.

"Someone slid a note through our mailbox, said 'your house would be perfect for this commercial we are shooting,' so we gave them a call and we did the first one and then I reached out to other location managers, just through research online," Crystal Marks said.

To date, there have been more than 100 projects and counting.

"We basically paid for a vacation to Hawaii, a major campaign was run out of this home and while we were in Hawaii we saw our home that paid for the vacation on TV in our hotel," Jason Marks said. "It looks like a very classic home but has an open format on the inside, so it's easy to shoot in here, it's easy to get the wide angles."

But like all great productions, there is always a final scene, and for the Marks, this is it. It was a tough decision, but they have listed their home, with a sale price of $2.3 million.

"This house deserves to have its next family in it, it needs to raise some more children, have some more kids play on scooters on the street out front," Crystal Marks said.

They will miss the home, but they are downsizing and will find a smaller property in the city for weekends and make their home base Shelter Island.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.