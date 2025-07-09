DJ LeMahieu DFA'd by Yankees after demotion to bench role

NEW YORK -- The Yankees designated two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu for assignment Wednesday, presumably ending the infielder's seven-year tenure with the organization despite being owed $22 million through next season.

"Tough decisions," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. "In the end, it ultimately comes down to how this roster sits and what's best. You want to provide your manager with enough chess moves to deal with on a day-in and day-out basis in-game."

Manager Aaron Boone explained that the move resulted from "an evolving conversation" in recent days that included multiple meetings with LeMahieu, a respected veteran in the Yankees' clubhouse.

It comes a day after Boone announced that Jazz Chisholm Jr. would shift back to playing second base every day from third base, bumping LeMahieu from the team's everyday second baseman to a bench role. Boone acknowledged LeMahieu took the demotion "not necessarily great" but emphasized that LeMahieu did not ask for his release.

"It's been a tough couple of days," Boone said. "Some hard conversations. And then ultimately coming to this decision, conclusion, obviously not easy for [ who's ] been a great player. He's done a lot of great things for this organization. So, difficult, but at the end [ we ] feel like this is the right thing to do at this time."

LeMahieu, who turns 37 on Sunday, batted .266 with a .674 OPS in 45 games this season after starting the season on the injured list with a strained calf. He has been better since June 1, hitting .310 with a .754 OPS in 96 plate appearances as the Yankees' primary second baseman, but Cashman ultimately decided the production wasn't enough to offset his defensive liabilities.

The Yankees signed LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million contract before the 2021 season -- fresh off LeMahieu hitting .364 during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign to become the first player to win a batting title in both leagues in the modern era -- envisioning him as an everyday utility player bouncing between infield positions.

LeMahieu made 36 of his 55 starts last season at third base before going on the injured list in early September with a right hip impingement for the remainder of the year. That injury, according to Cashman, inhibited LeMahieu's ability to play third base, and led to LeMahieu informing him that he couldn't physically handle playing the position anymore.

"He was always just sharing that the recovery was really difficult," Cashman said. "The physical toll on him to tee up at that position was a problem and so therefore that position is a problem."

The limitation was cemented during spring training when LeMahieu strained his left calf in his first Grapefruit League game playing third base, forcing the Yankees to conclude that LeMahieu was no longer an option at the position. He only played second base in his nine rehab games before making his season debut May 13 as a second baseman with Chisholm on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Three weeks later, Chisholm, who started the season as the team's everyday second baseman, came off the injured list to play third base despite LeMahieu's range at second base being glaringly limited. Chisholm, who feels most comfortable at second base, accepted the assignment and returned to third base, a position he picked up last season after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline through the World Series.

The calculus changed Sunday when Chisholm, with the Yankees in the midst of a six-game losing streak, told reporters that he hurt his shoulder making a throw from third base three weeks earlier and the injury impacted his throwing. Two days later, Chisholm, who had made three throwing errors in his final four starts at third base, was the Yankees' starting second baseman again.

With Chisholm, an All-Star this season, stationed at second base, former MVPs Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger entrenched at first base and Giancarlo Stanton occupying the DH spot, playing time would have been sparse for LeMahieu.

Factoring in that the Yankees' options at third base behind Oswald Peraza, who is also the team's backup shortstop, would have been catcher J.C. Escarra, Cashman determined that LeMahieu's presence hampered the team's flexibility to an extent that would have handcuffed Boone's in-game decision-making.Infielder Jorbit Vivas, a light-hitting versatile defender, was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace LeMahieu on the roster.

"I wouldn't say he's unwilling to still make the attempt and maybe spell over there," Cashman said of LeMahieu. "But it was something that he was without sharing that was steering clear of to the extent he could.

"Because, again, like anything else, he's got a lot of pride. He's a great player. He wants to contribute to the team. He loves this team. He loves this organization. But he felt that was an avenue that was no longer a realistic avenue and that kind of ties our hands a little bit more moving forward."br/]