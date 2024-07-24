DNC Rules Committee to meet Wednesday to formalize nomination process

Meeting comes with Democratic National Convention set for Chicago next month

CHICAGO -- The Rules Committee for the Democratic National Convention will meet Wednesday to formalize the nomination process for the presidential nominee.

All of this comes less than a month from the start of the DNC in Chicago

The DNC is set to move forward with a virtual roll call vote as it pushes ahead to choose a presidential nominee before the party gathers in Chicago next month.

Vice President Kamala Harris is overwhelmingly favored to replace President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.

Wednesday, members of the DNC Rules Committee will take up a proposal on how to move forward.

It would mean delegates could begin voting on the party's presidential nominees as early as next week under a draft plan released by the DNC.

If the timeline is approved, it could result in Kamala Harris choosing her running mate by the middle of next week.

Meanwhile Tuesday night, the Chicago Police Department held a public meeting to talk about its convention safety plan around the United Center and McCormick Place.

"I am confident we have resources here," CPD Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks said. "We have other jurisdictions working. I will say the National Guard is participating as a functionary and not because of unrest of anticipated civil unrest

The Chicago Police Department said the final security footprint is expected to be released Thursday.