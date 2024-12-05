'Doctor Who' Christmas special trailer released! See a sneak peek

The special, titled "Joy To The World" will stream Christmas Day on Disney+

Nicola Coughlan brings Joy to Christmas Day in the "Doctor Who" Christmas special, "Joy to the World." The special will stream Dec 25 on Disney+.

The spirit of the season is traveling across time and space to bring us the "Doctor Who" Christmas special!

Disney+ just released the trailer, which can be seen HERE.

The special, titled "Joy To The World," stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as Joy. The cast also includes Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

According to the official synopsis, "When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel - discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas."

In the trailer, Gatwa is heard saying, "There are promises to keep."

You can see what those promises are when the special streams on Disney+ December 25 at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST.

