Doctors, nurses reflect on COVID pandemic and how hospitals have evolved

Anthony Johnson reports from Teaneck, New Jersey, on the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals, five years later.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID infections will still ebb and flow as new variants evolve, but doctors are preparing and hospitals have changed since the start of the pandemic.

The last five years have flown by, but those working in hospitals recall the COVID crisis with crystal clarity.

Dr. Suraj Saggar is the Chief of Infectious Disease at Holy Name Hospital.

"It haunts me to this day, it really kind of just reflects how we're all humbled by this disease," Saggar said.

Teaneck was ground zero for early cases and Holy Name Hospital became an epicenter. The ICU filled fast with very sick people suffering from COVID-19 and patients multiplied in days.

"That became four that became 12, before you knew it, we had 48 intubated patients, and to put that into perspective, we have an average daily census of six intubated patients," said Executive VP & Chief Nursing Officer Michele Acito.

A quick pivot led to the expansion of the ICU. Now it sits empty but the memories of what happened are still jarring.

Visitors were prohibited as patients laid there wondering if they were going to make it.

"The thing that stuck most with me for nurses, was that we were not only your caregiver, but we were your family member," Acito said.

Every hospital in the area was pushed to the brink getting resources, protection and having staff available to care for the sick.

"We were all very overwhelmed, we were overwhelmed with the information coming, the lack of information coming, what information was right, what was wrong," said Kathryn Richardson, Sr. VP of Operations at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

Richardson said the leadership at Bergen New Bridge Medical in Paramus focused on providing protection and support for staff and patients.

"But we knew that the health care we provided, whether it was within our four walls, had to pivot, we had to change how we were providing care and services," Richardson said.

Now the hospitals have upgraded to new equipment to rapidly test for COVID or any new virus.

"It's embracing new technologies, whether it's diagnostics that you see behind me, using molecular techniques, whether it's using A.I. enabled, patient centric tools to alleviate workflows," Saggar said.

The last five years have taught lots of lessons. Rooms are being upgraded to better provide for the patients, doctors and nurses.

"What I learned from COVID is that you can never be set in one way or one thought, you have to be able to turn on a dime," Acito said.

"I've learned that to prepare for the unexpected, we hope for the best," Saggar said. "You prepare for the worst. I always tell people that an infectious disease world is our job to worry so other people don't have to."

