Dog rescued from elevated subway tracks in Queens

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- A dog was rescued from elevated train tracks in Queens early Monday morning.

Officers worked to catch the dog after it got loose on the A Train tracks at the Beach 60th Station around 5 a.m.

Police managed to get the dog into a carrier and bring it to a shelter in Manhattan.

Perry, a male pit bull, was turned over to NYC Animal Care Centers of NYC where he's recovering.

Officials say the dog appeared to be malnourished at the time of his capture.

The investigation as to how he ended up on the tracks remains ongoing.

