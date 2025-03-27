DOI report finds NYCHA senior buildings have broken doors, no show security guards

A new report discovered several concerning issues within public housing buildings that are endangering residents.

According to the Department of Investigation, roughly 70 percent of NYCHA security guards assigned to guard senior buildings were absent for all or part of their shift.

More than 50 guards abandoned their post for an average of approximately 2 hours, according to the report.

It also said 30 percent of NYCHA lobby doors are broken.

During in-person inspections, approximately nine or 28 lobby doors were not secured.

Additionally, when looking at fire guards, who are assigned to monitor these same buildings at all times, only 38 percent of them were present at their assigned posts during a random inspection.

In response to the report, NYCHA says they ended fire guard and security services with Allied Universal.

They also say they have already made significant progress on several of the DOI's recommendations and will provide safe housing for residents.

