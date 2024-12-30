Donald Trump endorses House Speaker Mike Johnson amid Republican infighting

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Speaker Mike Johnson amid a fight over the House gavel that will culminate in a vote at the end of the week.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man," Trump wrote at the end of a lengthy social media post. "He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement."

In the same post, Trump boasted about his successful 2024 White House run, praising Republicans for running a legendary campaign while railing against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He urged Republicans to "not blow" an opportunity for a "relief" from the outgoing administration -- calling for Republicans to support Johnson.

Johnson, who faced pushback from members of his own party over his leadership during the recent government shutdown fight, thanked Trump for his endorsement.

"Im honored and humbled by your support, as always," Johnson wrote on X. "Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Lets get to work."

But the announcement from the president-elect didn't impact at least one of Johnson's detractors.

"I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote on X. "Weve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget."

Massie previously told ABC News he would not be voting for Johnson as speaker.