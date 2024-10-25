Heavy security around Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump rally

Lucy Yang has more on security measures ahead of Sunday's Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

NYPD steps up security ahead of Trump rally at Madison Square Garden Lucy Yang has more on security measures ahead of Sunday's Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

NYPD steps up security ahead of Trump rally at Madison Square Garden Lucy Yang has more on security measures ahead of Sunday's Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

NYPD steps up security ahead of Trump rally at Madison Square Garden Lucy Yang has more on security measures ahead of Sunday's Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On the avenues outside The Garden, security will be stepped up. There will be multiple checkpoints and layers of surveillance. The only time Donald Trump will be seen in public is when he takes the stage.

"Of course it would be pretty obvious to anyone who's looking at this as to why. You had two assassination attempts against the former president, the presidential candidate, in the span of eight weeks," said Deputy NYPD Commissioner Rebecca Weiner.

Eric Adams and the NYPD updated on securiy measures ahead of Sunday's Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

Police announced that there will be street closures. The folllowing willl be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue

31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street.

New Jersey Transit posted on X, saying that large crowds will be expected in and around Penn Station on Sunday.

Outdoor rallies like Trump's last event, this past summer -- are considered too risky. Unlike earlier this year, Trump is no longer visible leaving Trump Tower. News helicopters are now forbidden to fly when his motorcade is on the move.

"We take all of that incredibly seriously. We tailor our approach to threat picture, to threat environment and to context. And so we are going to make sure that this event goes off without a hitch," added Deputy Commissioner Weiner.

The former president announced his plans earlier this month.

"We just rented Madison Square Garden. We're going to make a play. We're gonna make a play for New York!" he said.

Mayor Adams responded to comments about Trump's right to have a rally at MSG and whether he believed the former president was Fascist:

Mayor Eric Adams discussed whether he believes President Trump is a Fascist.

"I've those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city using terms like Hitler and fascist of my answer is no. I know what Hitler has done and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I've called over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we could all dial down the temperature," said Adams.

However, police can't ignore the potential for scenes like when MSG hosted the Republican Convention 20 years ago and hundreds of demonstrators were rounded up after angry confrontations with police.

State Sen Brad Hoylman-Sigal has urged The Garden to reconsider.

"This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden," he said, "that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence."

Governor Kathy Hochul is downplaying the risk.

"People are going to have rallies. This is America," she said. "I feel very confident in the police to handle it."

Penn Station will be open, but certain entrances could be sealed off. No, the former president cannot expect to win in New York. But he knows that what happens here on Sunday will make national news.

ALSO READ: NJ man shocked when bill for ambulance ride throws him into collections 2 years later

Nina Pineda has more.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.