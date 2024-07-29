Trump will sit for 'victim interview' in assassination attempt investigation, FBI says

Former President Donald Trump will sit for a "victim interview" in the investigation into his attempted assassination, the FBI announced on a Monday conference call with reporters.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh field office Kevin Rojek did not say when the interview will take place, but said it will be "a standard victim interview we do for any other victim of crime."

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

For the first time, the local SWAT team that played a pivotal role in the events of the day an assassin tried to kill Donald Trump sat down exclusively with ABC News.

Trump suffered a graze wound to his ear.

On Monday's call, Rojek and other senior FBI officials provided new details about information gleaned from the investigation into what happened at the rally.

Rojek said it appears the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks "made significant efforts to conceal his activities."

"We believe his actions also show a careful planning ahead of the rally," Rojek said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senior officials from the FBI painted a picture of a shooter who had no friends and his social circle appeared to be limited to his immediate family.

Crooks did a significant amount of preplanning online and didn't show any outward signs he would be planning a shooting of a former president, officials said.

The FBI determined that, in addition to searching for details on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Crooks also searched for details about other mass casualty events, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.