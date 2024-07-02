Driver found shot to death after crashing into parked car in Haverstraw

HAVERSTRAW, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Rockland County while pulling away in his car on Monday.

Authorities say they received a report of shots fired near Fairmount Avenue and West Street around 4:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found one car crashed into a parked vehicle.

Officials say the driver, identified as 29-year-old Christian Alvarado, was on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim may have been involved in a dispute with someone, was shot as he was pulling away in his car and then crashed.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.