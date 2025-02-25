Driver loses control of vehicle, slams into 2 storefronts, including UPS store, in Paramus

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 64-year-old woman lost control of her SUV and then slammed into two storefronts in Paramus, New Jersey on Monday, according to police.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at a strip mall on Route 17 north.

Authorities say the driver, a 64-year-old woman from Ho-Ho-Kus, mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake causing their Mercedes SUV to crash through the front windows of a UPS store and a gym, F45 Training.

An employee from UPS said he ran to the back of the store when the crash occurred.

The Paramus Building Department responded to assess the structural damage. Both establishments are temporarily closed due to damage.

No serious injuries were reported.

The driver was conscious and alert at the scene but reported feeling dizzy following the crash.

