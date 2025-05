'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies at 79

Phil Robertson, the star of "Duck Dynasty," has died.

The show followed Robertson's family for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017 as they ran his "Duck Commander" hunting business in Louisiana.

It produced several spinoffs, with a revival series expected to premiere this summer.

Robertson's family revealed he had Alzheimer's Disease in December.

A family statement says, "We are grateful for his life on Earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others."

Robertson was 79 years old.