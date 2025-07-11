3 people injured in shooting in East Harlem; police investigating

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a shooting in East Harlem on Thursday, according to officials.

Police say three people were shot, and all are expected to be OK.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting.

No further details have been provided.

An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.