3 people injured in shooting in East Harlem; police investigating

Friday, July 11, 2025 1:28AM
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a shooting in East Harlem on Thursday, according to officials.

Police say three people were shot, and all are expected to be OK.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting.

No further details have been provided.

An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

