18-year-old shot and killed, another injured after gunfire erupts in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man is dead and another person is injured after gunfire erupted in front of a home in Brooklyn.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday on New Jersey Avenue in East New York.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police also found an 18-year-old woman shot in the right arm at the scene.

First responders transported the victims to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman is currently in stable condition.

There are currently no arrests as authorities now try to determine a motive for the shooting.

