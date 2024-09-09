Mets Hall of Famer, member of 1969 'Miracle' Mets Ed Kranepool dies at 79

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Mets Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool died at the age of 79 on Sunday, the team announced on Monday.

The Mets say Kranepool passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest in Boca Raton, Florida.

"We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Ed Kranepool's passing," said Steve and Alex Cohen in a statement. "He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962. After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets."

Kranepool played his entire 18-year career with the Mets from 1962 to 1979 and was a member of the 1969 "Miracle" Mets team that won the World Series.

He was also an All-Star in 1965.

He was later inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990.

