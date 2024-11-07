Democrat Laura Gillen wins US House seat on Long Island, unseating GOP incumbent

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Democrat Laura Gillen won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Thursday, defeating Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, ABC News has projected.

Gillen is a former town supervisor who campaigned on supporting law enforcement and border security, an issue many Democrats blame for their losses in New York in 2022.

Gillen was one of several Democrats running against a New York Republican congressman in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in 2020.

Gillen had also run against D'Esposito in 2022 but narrowly lost in a district just outside New York City that President Joe Biden had won by 15 points two years earlier.

This time, Gillen, who is an attorney, adjunct law professor and former Hempstead town supervisor, came away with a triumph in the Long Island suburbs. A year ago, the GOP held all four House seats representing the island. Now, each party holds two.

Gillen released a statement that she is ready to get work for her district:

"I am humbled and grateful to have the privilege of serving the people of New York's Fourth Congressional District. Voters chose our message of common sense and common ground, and that is exactly the approach I will bring to Washington. As Town Supervisor, I reached across the aisle to lower costs for Nassau County families, and in Congress I will work in a bipartisan manner to deliver on the pressing issues we face."

The district falls just outside the New York City borough of Queens.

Two other Republican freshmen, besides D'Esposito, were also denied a second House term in New York.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

